Nadda Meets Khan in Delhi: BJP brass warns its leaders from making statehood demands, Barla remains unfazed

EVEN AS BJP MP John Barla on Wednesday raked up again the controversial demand for a separate Union Territory comprising North Bengal districts, the party leadership in an apparent damage control bid cautioned its leaders against making comments for the division of the state.

Recently, Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduar, demanded a separate state or a Union Territory in North Bengal, alleging that the region “lacked development” over the years.

“In order to escape from such atrocities, I raised the demand for North Bengal to be declared a Union Territory,” Barla said on Wednesday. “I will take this matter up with Delhi (leadership),” he told mediapersons at his Lakshmipara tea garden residence in Jalpaiguri, surrounded by people who claimed they were sheltering there from attacks by Trinamool supporters.

“Post poll violence is continuing unabated in Bengal. Some local panchayat members have come to me to take shelter, escaping the atrocities of the ruling party. This is the reason why I had demanded a separate state in north Bengal. Those who had voted for the BJP are not receiving 100 days’ work or ration. I will take up this issue with the Governor and will also ask him to come here and look at the condition of the people,” said Barla on Wednesday.

On June 21, BJP MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan, demanded that the Junglemahal region, which was once Maoist hotbed, should be made a separate state, contending that there have never been any serious development in that part of the state.

Both the BJP MPs have been cautioned by the party’s central leadership and asked not to make such remarks, sources said.

Sources also said that BJP national president JP Nadda met Khan at his residence in New Delhi and cautioned him.

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh made it clear that his party does not support the division of West Bengal.

“Some of our leaders have made some statements in their personal capacity. It has nothing to do with our party line or opinion which is against any form of division of West Bengal. Everybody has to toe the party line as a loyal soldier. We won’t tolerate the violation of the party line,” said the BJP leader.

State minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim targeted the BJP for “not accepting the mandate of the people and trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state”. “They have been rejected by the people of Bengal. Now they are trying to instigate the people by making such demands. They will be further alienated by the people if they continue to make such comments,” said Hakim.

With inputs from PTI