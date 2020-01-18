Nadda challenge to Rahul: Speak 10 sentences on CAA

BJP President JP Nadda it is “unfortunate” that some people “exhibit wisdom” without understanding the issue to mislead the masses. (File) BJP President JP Nadda it is “unfortunate” that some people “exhibit wisdom” without understanding the issue to mislead the masses. (File)

BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading the country on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and dared him to speak 10 sentences on the law.

Speaking at a programme organised by a Buddhist body in support of the CAA, Nadda said, “What to say about Rahul Gandhi, who cannot speak 10 lines on CAA. I challenge him to speak 10 lines on it, two lines against it.”

The BJP leader said it is “unfortunate” that some people “exhibit wisdom” without understanding the issue to mislead the masses. “The amendments in the citizenship law are meant to give citizenship to members of minority communities who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious persecution and took refuge in India,” he said.

He said Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi had advocated giving citizenship to these persecuted minorities, but the Congress does not have any leader now who can understand the issue. “For Congress and the Left, their vote bank comes before the country. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country comes first and votes later.”

He said critics are claiming crores of people will arrive and settle in India due to this law, but the fact is that it is for those who arrived by December 31, 2014.

