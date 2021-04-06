Nadda cancels 2 Bengal rallies, rushes to Delhi for ‘urgent meet’

The BJP on Tuesday cancelled both rallies of party president J P Nadda in Hooghly district after he had to rush back to New Delhi for an “urgent meeting”.

The BJP party chief’s meeting at Sreerampur in the morning was cancelled due to unknown reasons. Nadda, however, participated in a roadshow in the afternoon to canvass for Union minister Babul Supriyo and actress Payal Sarkar, who are contesting from Tollygunge and Behala Purba seats respectively.

His rally later in the evening at Chunchura in Hooghly district was also cancelled. The state BJP said his rallies were cancelled as he had to rush back to Delhi to attend an “urgent meeting”, without giving any details.

The TMC, however, said Nadda did not attend rallies as attendance was thin.