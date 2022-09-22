Nadda begins Tamil Nadu visit today

BJP NATIONAL president J P Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday, where he would interact with eminent personalities, meet with the party functionaries and address a public rally.

Nadda’s visit to the southern state comes days after the Congress launched its Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. The BJP has been trying to make inroads in the state. In the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the party won 4 of the 20 seats it contested.

In a statement, BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni said Nadda will take part in several public programmes and organisational meetings. He will hold an interaction with “some eminent personalities” in Madura.

Thereafter, he will go to Karaikudi to meet the Mahila Morcha team and other women office-bearers. According to the statement, Nadda will address a rally in Karaikudi on Thursday.

On Friday, he will offer prayers at a temple and meet state office-bearers and others.