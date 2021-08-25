Nadda, 5 Punjab Congress ministers hit back at Sidhu aides over J&K, Pak remarks

The BJP on Tuesday said “reprehensible” remarks by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s two advisers — Malwinder Mali and Pyare Lal Garg — have grave implications on national security and asked the Congress leadership to make its position clear.

In Punjab, five Cabinet ministers urged the Congress high command to ensure strong action as per law against Mali and Garg for their “patently anti-national” and “pro-Pakistan” remarks.

Punjab ministers Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, along with MLA Raj Kumar Verka, in a statement said, “Remarks by both newly-appointed advisers…are clearly against India’s interests and detrimental to national security”.

In a series of tweets, BJP president J P Nadda stated: “Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders…are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security. I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks… Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support…”

While Mali had claimed that “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people”, Garg had taken a swipe at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for criticising Pakistan, saying that is not in Punjab’s interest.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that such remarks could not have been made by Congress leaders without approval of party president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Amarinder had termed the comments “atrocious”, “ill-conceived” and potentially dangerous to peace and stability of the state and the country.