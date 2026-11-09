How Hyderabad roots, 9/11 shaped Nabeela Syed’s journey to Senate win

Nabeela Syed was 23 when she was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2022. Four years later, this Democratic leader, a daughter of immigrants from Hyderabad, has won a Senate district previously held by the Republicans.

Nabeela’s move to the Senate marks a new chapter in a political journey shaped by her immigrant family and her experience of growing up as a Muslim in America.

Born and raised in Palatine, a Chicago suburb, Nabeela is the daughter of parents who moved from Hyderabad to the US in the 1980s. Her father, Syed Moizuddin, immigrated in 1989 and later took her mother to the US.

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Nabeela has spoken about visiting Hyderabad as a child; the last time being when she was around 12. She has also spoken about the influence of her grandmother, with whom she spent a lot of time growing up. Her grandmother was deeply moved by her 2022 victory. “They’re the ones who have done so much so that I could be here today,” Syed said about her grandparents in a 2022 interview with NBC. “They’ve taken care of us.”

The 9/11 impact

Nabeela has said how “growing up Muslim in post-9/11 America” shaped her understanding of identity and belonging. She has spoken about being called a “terrorist” as a child and witnessing anti-Muslim rhetoric around her. She began wearing the hijab in her freshman year of high school, even though it was not common in her family. Her father was worried she might face bullying.

In an interview with The Observer, a student-run news publication from Elgin Community College in Illinois, Nabeela shared what she felt about Donald Trump during his U.S. presidential campaign in 2016. “I remember feeling like we had someone running for office that was so different from the values that I had,” she said. “He kept talking about things like a Muslim ban, and I decided to wear a hijab by my own choice when I was a freshman in high school. I was so proud of my identity; I was so proud to be Indian, so proud to be Muslim, and I had this man who was on my TV that was running for office that won the presidency that was talking about banning Muslims from this country.

Education, and political journey

Nabeela went to William Fremd High School in Palatine. She went on to study political science and business administration at the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 2021. Her political journey started earlier. She has recalled crying in her classes on the day Donald Trump was elected president. “I felt like this country was not for us. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I belong here.’ This is the only home I’ve ever known, and I was questioning whether or not I belonged here,” she told NBC News.

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“Just seeing how Trump was growing in popularity, and the kind of support he was getting, that was a moment where I was like, ‘Man, is politics meant for people like me? Is this country meant for people like me?’” she told NPR in 2023.

The experience fuelled her political journey. She began canvassing for Democratic candidates in Illinois, worked with organisations including EMILY’s List and New Blue Interactive, and managed a campaign for a local school-board candidate. A high-school debate friend, Anusha Thotakura, became an important part of this journey. The two had travelled to Georgia to organise Asian-American voters during the 2020-21 Senate runoffs, supporting Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Thotakura later became Nabeela’s campaign manager. In the final year of her Berkeley degree, when the Covid-19 pandemic brought her back home, the two began toying with the idea of her running for office.

In 2022, she contested the Illinois House District 51 seat against Republican incumbent Chris Bos. Her campaign focused on healthcare access, reproductive rights, prescription drug affordability, education and gun safety. She won with 53.28 per cent of the vote, becoming the youngest woman elected to the Illinois General Assembly and the first South Asian woman to serve in the state legislature.

“Some people came out of the polling station and said I was the only Democrat that they voted for. That was such a surreal moment because I’m thinking, ‘I’m a 23-year-old, I wear a hijab, and visibly Muslim; I’m Indian. And somehow the one Democrat that they decided to vote for was me,’” she told NPR.

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Over the next two years, Nabeela developed a legislative profile centred on healthcare, consumer protection and voting access. Her office credits her with 21 laws, including the Generic Drug Pricing Fairness Act, which bans price-gouging on generic medicines; legislation providing paid leave for organ donors; and a measure allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

Focus areas, and the goal ahead

In an ‘Ask me anything’ on Reddit, Nabeela was asked about a Bill she would present if she knew it would be passed for sure. She answered: “I’d say I would pass a Bill that would create a comprehensive healthcare system where no medical emergency causes a family to go into debt, where people are not forced to choose between life-saving medical interventions and feeding their family, and where all communities, regardless of income-level, race, etc. are given access to quality medical options. Safe and legal access to reproductive healthcare, no discrimination because of pre-existing conditions, etc.”

Her 2026 Senate campaign brought some of these concerns into sharper focus. She saw property taxes, prescription drug costs and the unchecked growth of data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure as the pressing issues facing Illinois. She argued that developers should face stricter energy, water, and labour standards, and that neighbouring communities should have a say in projects that affect them.

On election night, Nabeela thanked voters and campaign workers. “I am very grateful to every single person in the 26th Senate District who voted for me. And I’m grateful to everyone who voted and made their voice heard.” She credited the campaign’s door-to-door outreach for helping flip the district, adding: “We have done a lot of work to talk to people at their doorstep about the kind of government that they want to see, one that is responsive to the needs of working families in our community.”

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She said her priorities in her new role would include lowering prescription drug costs, expanding insurance coverage for preventive healthcare, and making mental health services more accessible.

In 2022, Nabeela said she wanted more young people and women of colour in prominent public offices. Four years later, her victory in a state Senate race has made her one of those she wanted to be.