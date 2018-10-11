N Mahesh, lone BSP minister in Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka, quits

N Mahesh was Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education N Mahesh was Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education

N Mahesh, the lone BSP minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, on Thursday stepped down from the cabinet citing “personal reasons”, but said he would continue to lend his support to the ruling alliance.

After submitting his resignation to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the minister for primary and secondary education said he resigned to focus more on his assembly constituency Kollegal and to strengthen his party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“There had been a campaign against me in my constituency that I have camped in Bengaluru and was not focusing on Kollegal. Also, there was a need to strengthen the party base ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” Mahesh told reporters.

The BSP MLA, however, said he would campaign for the JD(S)during the bypolls for three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats on November 3. “I do not have any grouse against anybody in the government. As a minister I did my best and toured across the state. This resignation is purely due to personal reasons,” Mahesh said.

Interestingly, Mahesh’s resignation comes a week after BSP chief Mayawati ruled out forming an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Calling the Congress “arrogant” with a “casteist and communal mindset”, she had said that people had not forgiven the Congress for their “corrupt government”.

READ | Mayawati slams Congress, rules out state election tie-up

Mayawati or her party are yet to comment on the minister’s resignation.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd