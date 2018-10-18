N D Tiwari: The Congress stalwart who enjoyed great rapport with Opposition parties

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister N D Tiwari at Supreme court on March 29, 1990. (Express photo by R K Dayal/Express Archives) Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister N D Tiwari at Supreme court on March 29, 1990. (Express photo by R K Dayal/Express Archives)

Narayan Datt Tiwari, who breathed his last on Thursday, was a Congress stalwart in the Hindi heartland. From being the only political leader to have served as the chief minister of two states to being embroiled in an alleged sex scandal and a legitimacy suit, Tiwari remained in the limelight.

Born into a Kumauni Brahmin family, Tiwari began his political activism in the pre-independence era. He was jailed for 15-months in 1942 for writing anti-British pamphlets and was lodged in the same jail in his native Nainital where his freedom fighter father was lodged.

Tiwari won his first election on a Praja Samajwadi Party ticket from Nainital in 1952. In 1963, he joined the Congress and went on to hold many important portfolios at the state and central level in his career. He was the only Indian politician to have served as chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and later Uttarakhand.

His proximity to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi helped him escalate the political ranks quickly. He was first appointed as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1976, taking the reigns over from Veer Bahadur Singh.

Tiwari served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms between 1976 and 1989. However, none of his stints as the CM lasted more than an year. His second term as UP CM came in 1984 when he successfully led the Congress to victory in the state elections held months after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. However, Rajiv Gandhi replaced him within months of the victory.

Tiwari came back to power in UP for the third time in 1988. However, the party suffered a historic defeat in 1989 and has struggled to regain hold of the state since.

Tiwari was elected to both the Houses of Parliament during his days in the Congress. In 1980, he was elected to the 7th Lok Sabha. In 1985, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He also served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet from 1986-87.

At the Centre, Tiwari served as deputy chairperson of the Planning Commission. Over the years, he also held portfolios of planning, finance, petroleum and external affairs in the Union Cabinet. Tiwari is said to have nurtured prime ministerial aspirations at one time, and there was speculation that he was in the running in 1991 when the party eventually picked P V Narasimha Rao. That was also the year when he lost his Nainital seat by just 800 votes.

In 2002, Tiwari became chief minister of Uttarakhand. Incidentally, he was the only chief minister in the state to complete a five-year term. He also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2007-2009.

Tiwari is credited for bringing industrial revolution to the newly formed state of Uttarakhand during his stint as the CM. He enjoyed a great rapport with the Opposition parties and helped the state get an an industrial package from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre, which was crucial for the state’s development.

Citing his able leadership, Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj once said, “The plant we set up in Pantnagar was only at Tiwari ji’s request. We could not say no to him.”

Controversies in later career

In 2009, Tiwari had to resign from the post of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of an alleged sex scandal. Another controversy stuck Tiwari when lawyer Rohit Shekhar filed a paternity suit in 2008, claiming the veteran leader was his biological father. In his petition to the Delhi High Court, Shekhar claimed he was born out of an illegitimate relationship between Tiwari and his mother Ujjwala. Denying the charge, Tiwari initially refused to undergo DNA test, but was later ordered to by the HC. In 2012, the tests confirmed Rohit was his biological son. The Delhi HC passed an order on the same in 2014.

The same year, Tiwari accepted Rohit as his son publicly and married Ujjwala on May 15. In August 2014, Tiwari declared Rohit and Ujjwala as his familial and political heirs.

In January 2018, ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Tiwari and Rohit joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah.

