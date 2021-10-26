N Chandrababu Naidu meets President, demands central rule in Andhra Pradesh

DAYS AFTER several offices of the TDP across Andhra Pradesh were attacked allegedly by ruling YSRCP workers and supporters, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday arrived in Delhi and met President Ram Nath Kovind to demand imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Naidu will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, and is expected to raise issue apart from other matters.

During his meeting with the President, Naidu said “state-sponsored” terror has reached “unimaginable heights” in Andhra Pradesh, threatening democracy, institutions and very fabric of the state. He also handed over to the President a 323-page document prepared by the party titled “state-sponsored terror in AP”.

Arguing that “Article 356 is not something to be imposed in a cavalier fashion” and that the TDP “does not condone its imposition except in grave circumstances”, the TDP in the document told the President that “we strongly urge you to see the current situation in Andhra Pradesh… over the past two and a half years, as constituting the gravest of grave circumstances, nearly unprecedented in the history of independent India”.

“Other states where Article 356 was imposed faced a complete breakdown of law and order, armed resistance by insurgents, mass opposition by the public, or political uncertainty in formation of government. I gravely submit that the case of Andhra Pradesh presents a unique set of circumstances,” it said. “Breakdown of law and order is being facilitated by the ruling party and state government in collusion with the police system… The Centre must act before this state of lawlessness in AP leads to other dangers and social ills that could threaten both state and national security.”

In a memoradum to the President, Naidu also urged him to “initiate a comprehensive investigation against the series of incidents which occurred across Andhra Pradesh against TDP offices and leaders on October 19 through the CBI, order an investigation into the criminal networks linked to the extensive drug hub operating in Andhra, direct the Union government to recall the DGP of Andhra Pradesh in view of his intentional colluding with the ruling YSRCP party and eschewing his Constitutional duties and responsibilities.”