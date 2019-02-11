N Chandrababu Naidu fast in Delhi LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reiterates demand for special category status

Having exited the NDA and after joining forces with parties opposed to the BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to be in public eye as much as possible. His protest by fasting on Monday is an attempt to be seen as a strong regional leader in the presence of leaders of non-NDA parties who will be attending the protest in Delhi. Back home, Naidu is on slippery ground as his TDP government has not been able to show much in the name of development in the past five years.

In its report submitted in December 2014, the Fourteenth Finance Commission redefined the financial relationship between the Centre and the states for the five-year period ending 2019-20. The Commission did away with the ‘special category’ status for states, except for the Northeastern and three hill states. The Commission stated that Andhra Pradesh would end up as a revenue deficit state, and recommended that the Centre provide a revenue deficit grant for the period of the 14th Finance Commission.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had, on February 20, 2014, in the Rajya Sabha assured that Andhra Pradesh would be granted special category status. But the BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014, has been saying that the 14th Finance Commission doesn’t provide for such treatment to Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu begins his daylong hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. His hunger strike is against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/UiLYgdysgl

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu began his day-long hunger strike at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi seeking special category status for the state as well as fulfilment of assurances given during its bifurcation.

The TDP parted ways with the BJP , its ally of four years, in March 2018, with Naidu citing denial of Special Category Status to the state — as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 — as the reason. Since then, Naidu has emerged as one of the leading faces of the Opposition. Naidu has said that it is a matter of self-respect of Andhraites and that the Centre should fulfill the assurances made during the bifurcation of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Monday began a day-long fast in New Delhi seeking special category status for the state as well as fulfilment of assurances given during its bifurcation. The Chief Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before heading to Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to observe the fast. Leaders of several Opposition parties are expected to extend solidarity to Naidu’s protest. He will submit a memorandum to the President Tuesday.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on one day protest at Andhra Bhawan, Delhi (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Naidu has claimed that there was anger among the people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the long-pending demand of special category status during his visit to Guntur on Sunday.

Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in October 2013, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal justice. He was forcibly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital the fifth day after his health deteriorated.

In February 2014, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had announced in the Rajya Sabha that special category status would be extended to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh comprising 10 districts, including four districts in Rayalaseema and three districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, for a period of five years.

Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state. The TDP quit the NDA in March last year. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, responding to Naidu’s demand for special status, had then said that such a category did exist when the state was bifurcated in 2014 but after the 14th Finance Commission’s award, such treatment was “constitutionally” restricted to just the North Eastern and three hill states, which includes Jammu and Kashmir.

The TDP had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.