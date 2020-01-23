Mysuru’s first Muslim woman mayor Tasneem wants cleanest city tag back

Tasneem says she is working to ensure Mysore wins the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Tasneem says she is working to ensure Mysore wins the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Having become Mysuru’s youngest mayor, and also the first woman from the minority community to hold the post in the 158-year history of Mysore City Corporation (MCC), 31-year-old Tasneem is now working towards ensuring that the city gets back the ‘cleanest city’ tag in Swachh Survekshan rankings.

“We ended third on the list of cleanest cities in 2019 rankings and are now working towards securing the top spot. With the dedicated service of our pourakarmikas and officers across all levels, and with the help of our residents, we are confident of winning the ‘Cleanest City’ tag this time. This is my priority,” she said.

The child of a tailor (Munnavar Pasha) and homemaker (Tahseen Banu), Tasneem is a graduate of the city’s Maharani’s Science College for Women.

A mother of two – her elder child, Syeda Rumani, is in Class VIII and the younger one, Syed Uwaiz, a Class II student – Tasneem has lived her entire life in Meena Bazaar area, the ward she represented in MCC as a corporator since 2013. Tasneem entered electoral politics just before MCC polls in March 2013 as a Congress candidate from Ward 26 (Meena Bazaar).

As her ward was that year earmarked under Backward Classes (A category) for women, Tasneem replaced her uncle, three-time corporator Alhaj Naseeruddin Babu, as the party's candidate.

As her ward was that year earmarked under Backward Classes (A category) for women, Tasneem replaced her uncle, three-time corporator Alhaj Naseeruddin Babu, as the party’s candidate. She was picked as a candidate again in 2018, but this time on a JD(S) ticket after switching political allegiance as part of a Congress faction that chose to back JD(S) around the time of the Assembly polls.

Tasneem was elected Mayor after she bagged 47 votes out of 70 to win the seat.

