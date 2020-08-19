Mysuru zoo gets 3 African hunting cheetahs from South Africa

Three Cheetah’s aged 14, 15 (female) and 16 months were flown in to Bengaluru from South Africa via Singapore on Monday afternoon

Mysuru Zoo in Karnataka has acquired one male and two female African hunting Cheetah from Ann Van Dyke Cheetah Centre at Johannesburg, South Africa as part of the Animal Exchange Programme. Three Cheetah’s aged 14, 15 (female) and 16 months were flown in to Bengaluru from South Africa via Singapore on Monday afternoon. From the airport, zoo authorities brought the three big cats to the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden in Mysuru by road on Tuesday.

Speaking to Indian Express, Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director of the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, said, “The three Cheetahs are now isolated and kept under observation under care of the veterinary team and made to acclimatise to the city’s weather condition. After the quarantine period, Cheetahs will be available for public display.”

According to officials, the zoo earlier received African hunting cheetahs — widely considered as the fastest terrestrial animal — from Germany in 2011. “Apart from these three cheetahs, Mysuru Zoo houses five species of big cats. This acquisition is an opportunity for the zoo visitors to see these endangered African Cat Species here,” Ajit Kulkarni added.

Mysuru zoo is the second zoo in the country to house hunting cheetahs after Hyderabad zoo which has a pair of big cats.

The zoo authority has constructed a first-of-its-kind glass enclosure to maintain a tranquil atmosphere and ensure proper display to the public. The behaviour of cheetahs is monitored by CCTV cameras and a dedicated keeper has been appointed to take care of the big cats and its diet,” Ajit Kulkarni explained.

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru was established in 1892 by Mysore King Sri Chamarajendra Wodeyar Bahadur. At present the zoo has 1,450 specimens comprising 168 species representing more than 25 countries. According to officials, the zoo attracts more than 3 million visitors annually.

