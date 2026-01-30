Mystery surrounds death of Sadhvi in Rajasthan as injection claim, Instagram post on ‘agni pariksha’ muddy waters

The death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a kathavachak (spiritual storyteller) from Jodhpur, on Wednesday evening has triggered outrage among her followers.

Police said they were probing all angles. An Instagram post surfaced four hours after her death from her account, saying goodbye and alluding to an “agni pariksha (trial by fire)” that she went through. Her father, meanwhile, has said she was suffering from fever and died soon after a compounder administered a “wrong injection”.

Circle Officer Shakeel Ahmad from Jodhpur’s Boranda Police Station told The Indian Express, “As per the statement given by the father of the Sadhvi, Mahant Veeram Nath, she was suffering from fever for a couple of days. They called home a compounder, who gave an injection to the Sadvi on January 28 at around 4.45 pm. According to the father, within half an hour, her condition became serious and she was taken to a hospital nearby. Doctors at the hospital declared her dead.”