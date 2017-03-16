Mystery shrouds African man’s death in Bengaluru

THE DEATH of an African national late Sunday night in east Bengaluru is shrouded in mystery with no one coming forward to identify the body, which is lying in a government hospital morgue. A group of African nationals living in Bengaluru had initially claimed that the man was Ifeanyi Madu, 28, a Nigerian involved in the cloth business. They had claimed that Madu was last seen with policemen, who were questioning him for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The police admitted that they were tracking drug dealers in the area where Madu died but denied any involvement in his death. According to the police, Madu died in a road accident while trying to flee from them along with an associate on the night of March 12.

The police, who have registered a case of accidental death, have asked authorities at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru not to conduct autopsy on the body until somebody comes forward to establish his identity.

Despite initially identifying the man as Ifeanyi Madu and putting up posts about on social media, the African community in Bengaluru has not come forward to identify the body and facilitate a post-mortem to establish the cause of the death.

A Congo national, who lives near the scene of the incident, said he had noticed some men standing with an African student around 11 pm on Sunday night . “I saw them assaulting the person. I was scared and went inside…. Later I came to know someone was killed,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App