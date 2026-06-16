Mysterious cracks ‘as wide as 2 people’ damage J&K houses, farmland

At least four families have been moved to safer locations, and experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) were called in following the emergence of deep, wide cracks that have damaged several buildings and vast portions of agricultural land at a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The cracks first appeared on Saturday at Kotli Kalaban village in Manjakote tehsil. Initially, the cracks were small, but within 24 hours, they significantly increased in size, village residents said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, who visited the area with SSP Gaurav Shikarwar and other senior officers, told The Indian Express that four families have been temporarily moved to safer locations and that the GSI has been asked to send a team.