MyLab launches Covid-19 self-test kit, to be available in pharmacies

Biotech firm Mylab Discovery Solutions announced the commercial launch of its Covid-19 self-test kit, CoviSelf, on Thursday after receiving approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

It is the first test kit for Covid-19 that can be self-administered at home in India. This test kit will be distributed to 95 per cent of the PIN codes in the county and will be available over the counter at pharmacies and drug stores, according to an official statement issued Thursday. It can also be ordered on Flipkart.

To ensure safe deliveries, Flipkart has offered contactless payments for consumers and will leverage its safe and sanitised supply chain, the statement added. The company will roll out 1 million self-test kits starting Thursday and based on consumer demand, it will make seven million units available per week. The product should be available in retail within 2-3 days. The company plans to make the products available on the government e-marketplace (GEM).

Priced at Rs 250, CoviSelf TM offers a comfortable, easy-to-use and accurate alternative to the current testing method. It can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed cases as per ICMR guidelines. Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, it can detect positive results in just 15 minutes. Each unit contains a testing kit, instructions to use (IFU) leaflet and a bag to safely dispose it after testing.

Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “Self-testing should slow down the spread of Covid-19 significantly. It is critical to undertake efficient, mass testing to not only contain the spread of the virus but also safeguard healthcare infrastructure from extreme strain.”