Myanmar President U Win Myint to visit India today: Here is the full schedule

Myanmar President U Win Myint. (File) Myanmar President U Win Myint. (File)

Myanmar President U Win Myint will arrive in New Delhi Wednesday on a four-day (February 26-February 29) State Visit to India. Accompanied by the First Lady Daw Cho Cho, Myint is scheduled to visit the Akshardham temple today evening. On Thursday, the Myanmar president will be accorded the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after which he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Here is the complete schedule of the Myanmar President’s four-day India visit:

Day 1 — February 26, 2020

1:50 pm: Myanmar President U Win Myint will arrive in New Delhi.

4:30 pm: The couple will visit Akshardham Temple

Day 2 — February 27, 2020

9:30am: Myanmar President U Win Myint will meet EAM S Jaishankar at hotel Taj Palace.

11:00 am: The Myanmar President will be accorded the Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 am: He will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

12:00 pm: U Win Myint will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House

12:30 pm: Exchange of agreements will take place between PM Modi and the Myanmar President.

7:30 pm: Myanmar President U Win Myint will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Day 3 — February 28, 2020

7: 30 am: The Myanmar President will leave for Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

10:50 am: He will visit Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya where he will donate Buddha Statue at Bodhi Tree and pay homage at the upper platform of Mahabodhi Temple. He will offer flowers and lotus robe to the Temple.

3:30 pm: He will visit the Arrive Myanmar Monastery where he will pay homage and to Sayardaw.

4:40 pm: After that, he will observe King Mindonemin’s Stone Inscription.

5:05 pm: He will visit Daijokyo Buddhist Temple

Day 4 — February 29, 2020

7:30 am: The Myanmar President will again visit the Mahabodhi Temple to offer prayers.

9:05 am: He will visit the Archaeological Museum.

10:00 am: He will leave for Agra.

1:05 pm: Myint will arrive at Taj Mahal

3:15 pm: The Mynamar President will emplane for his country.

