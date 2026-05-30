Watch | Myanmar President Hlaing offers prayers at Maha Bodhi Temple during India visit

Newly elected Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing, who is in India for an official visit, was seen offering prayers at Maha Bodhi Temple in Bihar on Saturday. The Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, known as the site where Siddhartha Gautama (Gautama Buddha) attained enlightenment, is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Buddhism. Hlaing is in Bodh Gaya for the weekend.

Hlaing visited India in 2019, then as the Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s Defence Services. This official trip is his first since being elected President through a ‌parliamentary vote on April 3. In February 2021, Hlaing took control over state power, leading a coup. He later became the Prime Minister of the provisional government.