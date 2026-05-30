Watch | Myanmar President Hlaing offers prayers at Maha Bodhi Temple during India visit

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Newly elected Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing, who is in India for an official visit, was seen offering prayers at Maha Bodhi Temple in Bihar on Saturday. The Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, known as the site where Siddhartha Gautama (Gautama Buddha) attained enlightenment, is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Buddhism. Hlaing is in Bodh Gaya for the weekend.
Hlaing visited India in 2019, then as the Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar’s Defence Services. This official trip is his first since being elected President through a parliamentary vote on April 3. In February 2021, Hlaing took control over state power, leading a coup. He later became the Prime Minister of the provisional government.
VIDEO | Bodh Gaya, Bihar: Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing offers prayers at Maha Bodhi Temple.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/J25TLJWTs5
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026
He is currently in India to strengthen bilateral ties between New Delhi and Naypyidaw. He will also participate in a business forum, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Hlaing will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss “historical and civilisational ties between the two countries” and travel to Mumbai on Tuesday.
He was initially scheduled to attend the International Big Cat Alliance Summit, which has been deferred.
The two countries have had a long-standing security cooperation to counter the Ethnic Armed Organizations operating along the Indo-Myanmar border. Jaiswal said that “Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s Neighborhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies.”
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