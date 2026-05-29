Myanmar President to begin India visit tomorrow, discussions with PM Modi on strengthening ties on agenda

President U Min Aung Hlaing will also visit Bodh Gaya in Bihar, and hold business and industry interactions in Mumbai

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiMay 29, 2026 07:04 PM IST
Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing India visitMyanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several Cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders. (File photo)
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Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing is set to begin his India visit, his first to the country since he took over last month, on Saturday.

He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, after visiting Bodh Gaya in Bihar over the weekend. He will also travel to Mumbai on Tuesday.

Hlaing, the former chief of the military junta government, was elected President on April 3 through a ‌parliamentary vote – five years after the elected government was ousted in a coup.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that Hlaing, who was scheduled to arrive in India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which has since been deferred, will now pay an official visit to the country from May 30 to June 3.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several Cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

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“During his visit to New Delhi, President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“Regarding border security, connectivity, and other issues, all matters that form part of the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion. Our idea is to take our friendly, civilizational ties forward,” Jaiswal said.

During his Mumbai visit, Hlaing will hold business and industry interactions besides site visits.

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On strategic objectives behind the visit, the MEA spokesperson said that “Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s Neighborhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. The official visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India is expected to further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries”.

Officials said that India shares a long land border of over 1643 kms with Myanmar as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Four northeastern states, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, have a boundary with Myanmar. This makes it important to engage with Myanmar’s leadership for security and defence domains, officials said, despite the challenges and the human rights concerns there.

A state of emergency was imposed in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, and the state power was taken over by the State Administrative Council, headed by the Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Armed Forces Senior General Hlaing, who became the Prime Minister of the provisional government. He is now the president of Myanmar.

Why Myanmar matters

India shares a long land border with Myanmar as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Four northeastern states, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, share a boundary with the southeast Asian nation. This makes it important for India to engage with Myanmar’s leadership for security and defence domains, despite the challenges and the human rights concerns there.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

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