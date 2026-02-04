‘My traitor friend’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at MoS Ravneet Bittu outside Lok Sabha | WATCH

The Congress-vs-BJP war seemed to take on a fresh turn, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanging barbs outside the Parliament.

On Wednesday, Congress MPs were staging a protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament when Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu walked past them. Gandhi, wearing black ostensibly in protest at not being allowed to address the House over the last two days and leading the charge for over half a dozen Opposition MPs suspended a day earlier, was seated outside the Makar Dwar .

The Congress is also protesting the India-US trade deal signed late on Monday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been compromised and forced to push through the agreement of 18% tariff on Indian exports to the US.

As the protesting contingent flashed the thumbs-up, Bittu remarked, “Yeh jung jeet kea aye hain (It is as if they have returned after winning a war)”. In response, Gandhi pointed at the Congress turncoat and said, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face…” The Congress MPs guffawed at this while raising slogans of “Narendar surrender“.

The LoP then offered to shake his hands and again called him a “traitor”. “Hello brother! My traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back [to Congress].”

#WATCH | Delhi: As Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu passes by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face…” LoP Rahul Gandhi offered to shake his hands, saying, “Hello brother, my traitor… pic.twitter.com/5wMgjM8KAW — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026

Not one to be left behind, Bittu said: “Desh ke dushman ke saath main haath nahin milaunga [I will not shake hands with an enemy of the nation]” and turned down Gandhi’s gesture. However, both leaders smiled throughout the exchange.

Bittu, grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2024. Following his entry into the BJP on the heels of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bittu said he joined BJP due to “the immense love” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had for the state.

He had also expressed admiration for the BJP-RSS for playing “a significant role in bringing calm to Punjab during the period of turmoil” and in ensuring peace and harmony in both the state and the country.

He is now a Rajya Sabha MP and the Minister of State for Railways.

Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on PM Modi

Over the past two days, Gandhi has sharpened his attacks on the Prime Minister. While he previously criticised Modi over issues such as the Rafale fighter jet deal and alleged links with industrialist Gautam Adani, those campaigns did not yield significant electoral gains.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi claimed the Prime Minister was under pressure. He questioned the timing of a recently concluded trade deal, which he said had remained stalled for months before being finalised suddenly. Gandhi alleged that external pressures linked to legal proceedings against Adani in the United States and disclosures related to files connected to Jeffrey Epstein were influencing developments. He argued that the country deserved clarity on these matters and alleged that the Prime Minister had been compromised.

The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, dismissed allegations related to references involving the Prime Minister in newly released US Justice Department documents connected to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. The MEA described references beyond the Prime Minister’s official 2017 visit to Israel as baseless speculation by a convicted criminal.

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government for being stopped from referring to excerpts from former Army Chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir.