‘My traitor friend’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at MoS Ravneet Bittu outside Lok Sabha | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi and BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanged sharp "traitor" and "desh ke dushman" barbs during a Congress protest over the India-US trade deal.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty, Jatin Anand
By: Express Web Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, Ravneet BittuRahul Gandhi extends his hand for a handshake outside the Lok Sabha as Ravneet Singh Bittu refuses (ANI screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Congress-vs-BJP war seemed to take on a fresh turn, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanging barbs outside the Parliament.

On Wednesday, Congress MPs were staging a protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament when Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu walked past them. Gandhi, wearing black ostensibly in protest at not being allowed to address the House over the last two days and leading the charge for over half a dozen Opposition MPs suspended a day earlier, was seated outside the Makar Dwar .

The Congress is also protesting the India-US trade deal signed late on Monday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been compromised and forced to push through the agreement of 18% tariff on Indian exports to the US.

As the protesting contingent flashed the thumbs-up, Bittu remarked, “Yeh jung jeet kea aye hain (It is as if they have returned after winning a war)”. In response, Gandhi pointed at the Congress turncoat and said, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face…” The Congress MPs guffawed at this while raising slogans of “Narendar surrender“.

The LoP then offered to shake his hands and again called him a “traitor”. “Hello brother! My traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back [to Congress].”

Not one to be left behind, Bittu said: “Desh ke dushman ke saath main haath nahin milaunga [I will not shake hands with an enemy of the nation]” and turned down Gandhi’s gesture. However, both leaders smiled throughout the exchange.

Bittu, grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2024. Following his entry into the BJP on the heels of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bittu said he joined BJP due to “the immense love” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had for the state.

He had also expressed admiration for the BJP-RSS for playing “a significant role in bringing calm to Punjab during the period of turmoil” and in ensuring peace and harmony in both the state and the country.

Story continues below this ad

He is now a Rajya Sabha MP and the Minister of State for Railways.

Rahul Gandhi intensifies attack on PM Modi

Over the past two days, Gandhi has sharpened his attacks on the Prime Minister. While he previously criticised Modi over issues such as the Rafale fighter jet deal and alleged links with industrialist Gautam Adani, those campaigns did not yield significant electoral gains.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi claimed the Prime Minister was under pressure. He questioned the timing of a recently concluded trade deal, which he said had remained stalled for months before being finalised suddenly. Gandhi alleged that external pressures linked to legal proceedings against Adani in the United States and disclosures related to files connected to Jeffrey Epstein were influencing developments. He argued that the country deserved clarity on these matters and alleged that the Prime Minister had been compromised.

The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, dismissed allegations related to references involving the Prime Minister in newly released US Justice Department documents connected to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. The MEA described references beyond the Prime Minister’s official 2017 visit to Israel as baseless speculation by a convicted criminal.

Story continues below this ad

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government for being stopped from referring to excerpts from former Army Chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
sunetra pawar, sharad pawar
NCP at a crossroads, Maratha politics in flux: Does BJP stand to gain?
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Indian techies
Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals ‘uncomfortable’ reason why Indians dominate global tech leadership, sparks debate
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement