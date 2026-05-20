‘My son should have been made minister’: Behind Anand Mohan Singh’s explosive claims against JDU

Veteran Rajput leader and former MP Anand Mohan Singh, whose son Chetan Anand is a JD(U) legislator, has accused the party of “sidelining” former chief minister Nitish Kumar, and alleged that there was “() (wallet)” culture in the party regarding ministerial appointments.
Singh, who said his son should have been made a minister in the new NDA government led by Samrat Choudhary, alleged that Nitish Kumar was being “buried alive” by the JD(U) and claimed that political posters in Bihar no longer featured the former CM. Nitish had stepped down from the post after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, making way for Choudhary to become the first BJP CM of Bihar.
“My son, Chetan Anand, who saved the Nitish Kumar government during the floor test in 2024, should have been made a minister. Jo sarkar bachayega, wo sarkar chalayega bhi (Those who can save the government can also run the government). But some leaders in the party have been making people ministers by accepting money,” Singh alleged.
To respond to Singh’s allegations, the JD(U) fielded two Rajput leaders of its own — minister Lesi Singh and MLC Sanjay Singh. “No power on Earth can bury Nitish Kumar alive,” said Lesi Singh. Sanjay Singh asked Anand Mohan if his wife, Lovely Anand, the Sheohar JD(U) MP, and son Chetan Anand, the party’s MLA from Nabinagar (Aurangabad), had received their tickets on “consideration of any money”.
JD(U) sources said Anand Mohan Singh had been peeved about his son missing out on a ministerial berth. “Mohan is also upset at Sheohar MLA Shweta Gupta becoming a minister. Chetan Anand, who had previously represented Sheohar for the RJD, joined the JD(U) in 2024. He was moved to Nabinagar because his chances of winning from Sheohar were thin. But the Anand Mohan family holds this against the party,” said a JD(U) source.
Anand Mohan Singh, who rose to prominence for challenging Lalu Prasad in the 1990s, has switched sides several times. Because he was lodged in jail for a long period, his political influence waned. His wife, Lovely Anand, tried to keep his politics afloat by proxy, but saw limited success until their son, Chetan Anand, became an MLA in the 2020 election, and she won the Sheohar MP seat in the 2024 polls. The BJP had dropped its sitting MP, Rama Devi, so that the JD(U) could field Lovely Anand.
The family wields sizeable influence among the upper-caste community in the Kosi belt of Saharsa, Madhepura, and Supaul. Anand Mohan, who tried to become the voice of the upper castes during the Mandal movement, briefly found resonance with upper-caste voters. As of now, his influence is largely limited to the Kosi region.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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