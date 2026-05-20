‘My son should have been made minister’: Behind Anand Mohan Singh’s explosive claims against JDU

Veteran Rajput leader and former MP Anand Mohan Singh, whose son Chetan Anand is a JD(U) legislator, has accused the party of “sidelining” former chief minister Nitish Kumar, and alleged that there was “() (wallet)” culture in the party regarding ministerial appointments.

Singh, who said his son should have been made a minister in the new NDA government led by Samrat Choudhary, alleged that Nitish Kumar was being “buried alive” by the JD(U) and claimed that political posters in Bihar no longer featured the former CM. Nitish had stepped down from the post after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, making way for Choudhary to become the first BJP CM of Bihar.