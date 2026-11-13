‘My phone is being tapped by PM Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram video

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that ‘Prime Minister Narendra was tapping his phone’. “There is evidence of all my allegations in my phone, which the Prime Minister is tapping,” he said during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.
Claiming that he has received many other information regarding his phone being tapped, he said that the one-on-one debate will prove who is working at the behest of foreign forces, who is anti-national and how long is involved in anti-national activities.
When asked why he prefers a public debate rather than the already existing debate in Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in the House, and his microphone was even switched off.
“You did not let me talk on the farm bills, vote chori, SIR, China, on (Gen) Naravane’s book, Epstein. I want a one-on-one debate. I don’t want a debate entailing long speeches,” the Congress leader said.
“I want that Narendra Modi makes allegations against me and I do the same to him. He can come; there will be a table, on one side there will be Narendra Modi ji and on the other side, it would be me,” Gandhi said. He added that he had no objection if Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was appointed as the judge for the debate.
“But I guarantee that the prime minister will not remain the PM after a one-on-one debate with me,” Gandhi said. This is not the first time Gandhi has challenged Modi to an open debate and he had earlier claimed that would take him just five minutes to establish that the prime minister was a “traitor”.
The BJP leaders have earlier brushed aside the debate challenge alleging that he has been running away from debates in Parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that while Gandhi is asking the prime minister to choose the venue for a debate, there already exists one in Parliament and called on him to show “some seriousness and responsibility” as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.