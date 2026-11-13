‘My phone is being tapped by PM Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram video

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that ‘Prime Minister Narendra was tapping his phone’. “There is evidence of all my allegations in my phone, which the Prime Minister is tapping,” he said during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.

Claiming that he has received many other information regarding his phone being tapped, he said that the one-on-one debate will prove who is working at the behest of foreign forces, who is anti-national and how long is involved in anti-national activities.

When asked why he prefers a public debate rather than the already existing debate in Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in the House, and his microphone was even switched off.