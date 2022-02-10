scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

My name is Jyotiraditya Scindia: Minister on ‘maharaj’ dig

This came after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed the Civil Aviation Minister as 'maharaj' twice in the Lok Sabha while asking a question pertaining to some airport projects in West Bengal during the Question Hour.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 9:33:50 pm
Jyotiraditya ScindiaCivil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took exception to being referred to as ‘maharaj’ by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said “my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia”.

This came after Chowdhury addressed the Civil Aviation Minister as ‘maharaj’ twice in the Lok Sabha while asking a question pertaining to some airport projects in West Bengal during the Question Hour.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“The matter is that one ‘maharaj’ is a minister, another ‘maharaj’ Air India, now privatisation is happening,” the Congress leader, subsequently, said taking a dig at Scindia, who joined BJP quitting Congress in 2020. In his reply, Scindia first thanked the Congress leader for asking the question.

“And, I want to inform him that my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia. Perhaps, he has some misunderstanding, and keep talking about my past again and again. But I want to inform him,” the minister said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement