Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan says marriage with Nikhil Jain not legal, separation happened long back

Releasing a statement on her separation from her husband, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday said she does not need to get divorced as her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid under Indian law. Since it was an interfaith wedding solemnized on foreign land as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, it was invalid under the Special Marriage Act in India, she said.

“As per court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself…The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus not a marriage at all in the eye of the law,” read the statement issued by Nusrat.

Just after she contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Basirhat seat and won, the actor-turned-MP had married businessman Nikhil Jain in Bodrum of Turkey in 2019.

Without naming anyone in the statement, Nusrat also said that the “one who claims to be rich” has been taking money from her bank account. “I have already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and a police complaint shall be filed shortly. In the past, details of all family accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members was aware of any instructions given to the bank via our accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the bank & if need be, would release proof of the same,” the statement read.

The MP also alleged her assets and jewellery have been illegally held back.

Stating that she has built her life based on sheer hard work and would never allow anyone else to share the limelight, she said, “I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves “normal people” must not entertain anything which is not related to them.”

She also said the media should refrain from questioning “the wrong person, who has been a part of my life” for a long time.