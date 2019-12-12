‘My govt will run on the path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji’: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan. (PTI) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan. (PTI)

Minutes before he allocated portfolios to ministers in his cabinet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj located in Junnar taluka of Pune district, and made it clear that his Maha-Vikas Aghadi government will run only on the ideals and principles followed by the Maratha king.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji founded swarajya for the welfare of the common man. I have drawn inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s immense contribution for the upliftment of the lives of the poor, the tribals, Dalits, farmers and women…Our government will run on the ideals and principles followed by the Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said.

The Chief Minister, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya today offered prayers at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji. He garlanded the statue of Shivaji and his mother, Jijamata at the Shivkunj auditorium.

Smearing the black soil of the fort on his forehead, the CM said, “Before going to Ayodhya had taken the soil with me…And after that the favourable verdict came in…I am again taking the soil with me to run the government for the welfare of the people by following the path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said.

After becoming the chief minister, Uddhav said, this was the first time he has come out of Mumbai to seek blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Last week, he made a short trip to Pune airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had left from the airport itself. “I will work for ensuring governance which is dear to Chhatrapati Shivaji and Jijamata,” he said, adding that he will work in such a way that everyone will feel proud of him.

Among others, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, local MLA Atul Benke, former MLA Sharad Sonawane and other leaders were present.

Local MLA Atul Benke he said urged the Chief Minister to rename Junnar taluka as Shivneri taluka. “The CM promised to look into the demand,” he said.

Adhalrao said Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders had turned up in large numbers to welcome the Chief Minister. “It was first such instance when the three parties came together,” he said. Shirur MP Amol Kolhe was missing as he was attending the Parliament session, his aides said.

Uddhav and his family also visited Karla, the family deity in the morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App