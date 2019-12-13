My govt will run on path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray at the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with his wife, in Pune district on Thursday. (Express) Uddhav Thackeray at the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with his wife, in Pune district on Thursday. (Express)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday visited Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj located in Junnar taluka of Pune district, and said that his Maha Vikas Aghadi government will run only on the ideals and principles followed by the Maratha king.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji founded swarajya for the welfare of the common man. I have drawn inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s immense contribution towards the upliftment of the lives of the poor, tribals, Dalits, farmers and women… Our government will run on the ideals and principles followed by Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said.

The chief minister, accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, offered prayers at Shivneri fort. He garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his mother Jijamata at Shivkunj auditorium.

