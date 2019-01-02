My first priority my caste, says Rajasthan minister Mamta Bhupesh

RAJASTHAN’S MINISTER of State for Women and Child Development, Mamta Bhupesh, has said that her first priority is to work for her caste. The lone woman minister in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet, Bhupesh is a member of the Scheduled Caste community.

Speaking at a rally in Alwar on Monday, Bhupesh said: “Humari avashyakta lagegi main kabhi aapko peeth nahi dikhaungi, is baat ka vishwas main aapko dilana chahti hun. Kyunki, pratham karya humara hamare jaati ke liye, uske baad humare samaj ke liye, uske baad sarva samaj ke liye, sabke liye. Humari mansha ye rahegi ke hum sabke liye kaam kar payen, sabko laabh de paayen. Jo vibhag ka jimma aaj aapke haathon mein hai, us vibhag mein bahut si aesi yojnayen hain, jissey aap laabhanvit ho sakte hain. (I want to assure you that if I am needed (by you), I will never turn my back to you. Because my first priority is my caste, then community, then all communities, and everyone. My aim will be to be able to work for everyone, and extend benefits to everyone. The department which is your responsibility has many such schemes from which you can benefit).”

The minister is also in charge of the Redressal of Public Grievances, Minority Affairs and Waqf departments. On Tuesday, Bhupesh did not respond to calls and text messages.