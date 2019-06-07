On ‘thanksgiving’ visit, Rahul Gandhi receives rousing reception, vows to fight for people of Wayanad

In his first visit to Kerala’s Wayanad after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday took out a roadshow in his constituency thanking voters for electing him with a massive majority. Braving heavy rains, Gandhi said, “My door is open to every single resident of Wayanad… I will fight for the people of Wayanad.”

“I will take up the issues of Wayanad inside and outside Parliament. I will work for the constituency, work with you, listen to you,” the Congress chief said after landing in Wayanad on his three-day visit. “As I am MP from Kerala, it is my responsibility to raise not only issues of Wayanad people, but also the people of Kerala in the Lok Sabha.”

He further said even though he is a Congressman, he will work beyond politics, and for people from all walks of life.

Promising to remain committed to defend people under attack by Modi, Gandhi said, “The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection.”

The Congress president, on his first trip to the constituency after being voted to Lok Sabha with a majority of 4.31 lakh votes, took out a roadshow in a special open vehicle along with state Congress leaders. Although rain delayed Gandhi’s roadshow by about an hour, thousands of people, including women and children, gathered along either side of the water-logged roads and on the terrace and balconies of buildings to welcome to catch a glimpse of the leader.

As Gandhi waved to the crowd from his vehicle while crisscrossing through the narrow lanes of Kalikavu in the district, the party workers danced waving tri-colour flags and posters with his pictures, chanting “we are with you.” Green flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a coalition partner of the opposition Congress-led UDF, could also be spotted fluttering in the crowd.

The Congress chief also had a meeting with senior UDF leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and P K Kunhalikutty.

A senior Congress leader from the constituency told PTI that Gandhi’s visit will be a morale booster for the party workers to fight the Assembly bypolls.

Gandhi is scheduled to participate in at least 15 public receptions across the constituency, spread over in the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, in the next two days.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)