‘My daughter didn’t bow, how can I’: Ankita Bhandari’s parents join mahapanchayat seeking justice

A mahapanchayat was convened in Dehradun on Sunday, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari whose murder in 2022 by a former BJP leader’s son and two associates — the three of them have been convicted — has led to major protests in Uttarakhand and allegations of “VIP” involvement.

A resolution was passed at the mahapanchayat seeking the removal of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from his post and bringing him under the ambit of the CBI probe he had recommended last month.

Ankita’s father said that probe should focus on the “VIP angle” and expressed concern that this was not mentioned in communications by authorities.