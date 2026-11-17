Over four years after the murder of Ankita Bhandari, her mother on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to people in Uttarakhand to join her fight for justice, alleging that attempts were still being made to malign her daughter.

“My daughter gave her life… And yet, she is being humiliated… Why did you throw my daughter in the river? Why did you throw my daughter’s bed in the river? Why was a bulldozer sent there (at the resort where she was killed)? That should also be investigated,” Soni Devi said, addressing the seventh state conference of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) in Dehradun along with AISA national president Neha Bora.

Calling on people to join her campaign, she said she no longer expected justice from those in power and would instead turn to the residents of the state.

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“I have been asking them for justice for four years. They have not given me justice. But now I want to tell my people to come with me and save your children. Otherwise, the same injustice that happened to my daughter will happen to someone else’s daughter,” she said.

Without explicitly mentioning anyone, she said, “It is the people who have put them on the throne and it is the people who will remove them from it.”

Addressing the gathering, Bora questioned the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the handling of the case and condemned attempts to question Ankita’s character. She said attempts were being made by the families of those convicted to malign Ankita’s character through press conferences.

Raising broader concerns about the state, Bora questioned the government’s response to environmental degradation and the increasing frequency of cloudbursts and heavy rainfall.

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“Entire villages are sinking. Frequently, cloudbursts and heavy rains wash away entire villages; yet, when the government is asked what it has done to protect the environment or ensure the safety of the villagers, there is no answer,” she said.

Bora also alleged that attempts were being made in the state to normalise violence committed against Muslims and Dalits.

Raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bora alleged that names of lakhs of ordinary citizens across the country, including Uttarakhand, were being deleted from voter lists.

What is the Ankita Bhandari case

Ankita, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal on September 24, six days after she went missing.

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Ankita, 19, was allegedly being pressured by her employer, resort owner Pulkit Arya, to provide “extra services” to guests. Pulkit, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, allegedly killed her after she resisted the demands. He was allegedly aided by two associates: Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta.

The case triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand, with questions also being raised over the initial handling of the investigation by the revenue police and the subsequent demolition of a portion of the resort, amid allegations that it could have destroyed crucial evidence.

On May 30, 2025, a court in Pauri convicted all three accused. Pulkit was convicted of murder, destruction of evidence, molestation and offences under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, while Bhaskar and Gupta were convicted of murder, destruction of evidence and offences under the Act. All three were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

Questions surrounding an alleged VIP connection in the case have continued to feature in the political debate in Uttarakhand. In January 2026, the state recommended a CBI probe into the allegations, following which the agency registered a case against an unidentified VIP.