‘Crew are human too’: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor backs IndiGo air hostess after mid-air fracas

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Wednesday lent his support to the IndiGo air hostess who was seen fiercely arguing with a passenger onboard and telling him that she is an employee of the airline and not his servant.

Reacting to a viral video of the incident captured on an Istanbul flight to Delhi, Kapoor tweeted: “As I had said earlier, crew are human too.”

“It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called “servant” and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under,” Kapoor said.

In the video, the air hostess is seen intervening after the passenger demonstrated unruly behaviour with another crew member apparently over the choice of meals offered to him. “My crew is crying because of you,” she is seen telling the passenger while explaining him about the counted meals.

The situation quickly escalated after the passenger shouted back saying, “Why are you yelling?”. To this, she retorted, “Because you are yelling on us” even as other member of the crew is seen pacifying the situation..

“No, I am not sorry sir, you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect. But you have to respect the crew as well,” the air hostess tells the passenger. As the argument continues, the passenger says she is a servant. To this, she said that she is an employee and not his servant.

Responding to the incident, the IndiGo said the incident took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16. “The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection,” the airline said.

“IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority,” it added.