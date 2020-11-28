MVA govt suffering from political Alzheimer’s, forgetting promises: Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Former state finance minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government was suffering from “political Alzheimer’s”, since it had allegedly forgotten all the promises made in the election manifesto.

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government completing one year in office, Mungantiwar read out several points from what apparently was the Shiv Sena’s manifesto, and alleged that none of those promises had been kept.

He also attacked the state government for not holding the Assembly’s winter session in Nagpur. “It’s a clear violation of Nagpur Pact of 1953, which makes it mandatory to hold it in Nagpur. The government has given the excuse of coronavirus. How can holding it here be a problem and holding it in Mumbai not a problem,” he asked, adding, “Even Vidarbha’s son, Assembly Speaker Baba Patole, agreed to it.”

He added, “The CM hasn’t come to Vidarbha even once. Couldn’t he have taken at least zoom meetings?”

Mungantiwar also rapped the state government for “robbing Vidarbha” of its kavach-kundal (protective gear) by not appointing a fresh team at the Vidarbha Statutory Development Board, whose current team’s term had expired in April.

He also said that the government is trying to put the onus of all its “failures” on the Centre. “There are 61 items in the State List. At least show something done on those subjects,” said Mungantiwar.

He pointed out that the state government had promised to reduce power bills for those who keep consumption below 300 units. “Let alone reducing it, the government is proposing to hike it,” he said.

On the allegation that the Centre has not been giving the state’s GST share, Mungantiwar said, “There is no truth in this. All that the Centre owes legally has been given.”

