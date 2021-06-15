MVA govt extends supports to protest for Maratha quota, Ajit Pawar says dialogue the way out

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended its support to the silent sit-in protests that will be held by the Maratha community from Wednesday to press for their demand for reservation in education and jobs. The agitation will begin from Chhatrapati Shahu Samadhi Sthal in Kolhapur and will be subsequently held in 36 districts of the state.

“Kolhapur district Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif, Congress Minister Satej Patil and all district MLAs will be present at the sit-in protests being launched by the Maratha community in Kolhapur. The government is extending support to the silent protests,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Pawar added that they tried to convince the Maratha community to hold dialogue instead of resorting to the sit in protests. “Through dialogue some solution can be found. However, they decided to go ahead with the agitation,” he said.

On the other hand, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, MP, who is leading the silent protest, said, “The Maratha community has been forced to hold the protest as the state government has remained indecisive over the key demands that we placed before them. There is no response from the state government on our demands which has led to our holding the protests.”

Appealing to the community leaders and members not to argue with the people’s representatives who will be present during the agitation, Sambhjairaje said, “Maratha community coordinators and others like students and youths will not speak. Only people’s representatives will be allowed to speak at the sit-in protests. We want to know their views…We want to know what they intend to do on Maratha community’s demands for reservation. We feel a solution can be found if all the people’s representatives come together and wrack their brains.’

Sambhajiraje further said that the first of the series of silent protests will be held in Kolhapur while adhering to all Covid norms. “Those coming to the protests will have to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing. We have to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

The protests will be held in all 36 districts of the state after every two to three days till the government decides to take concrete decisions.

On Monday, Sambhajiraje and Udayanraje Bhosale, both descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had met in Pune and warned the government that its “inaction” on the community’s demand might lead to violence which will then be difficult to control.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has said there is no threat to Maha Vikas Aghadi government till it has the support of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government came into being after these three leaders decided to come together. Till they extend support, there is no threat to the government,” he said.

His remarks came in the wake of MPCC chief Nana Patole expressing his desire to become chief minister and announcing that the Congress will contest all future elections on its own. “For becoming the chief minister, a party needs the support of 145 MLAs,” Pawar said taunting Patole.