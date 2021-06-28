MVA government running smoothly, will complete its full term, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was running smoothly and it would complete its full five-year term. Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut also agreed with Pawar. Similar views were expressed by the former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan last week.

Speaking to reporters at his Govindbaug residence in Baramati, Pawar said, “The MVA government is running smoothly. I have no doubt in my mind that the government will last full five years.”

Pawar said the three parties, Sena, Congress, and NCP came together to form the government after agreeing on some issues. “Some issues crop up while running the government. We discussed the machinery that could resolve such issues. Accordingly, leaders from all the parties including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Subash Desai, Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, and Ashok Chavan were appointed as coordinators. When an important issue comes up, these six colleagues discuss it among themselves and then make a decision. Therefore, the MVA government is running smoothly, and have no doubt that it will last five years,” he said.

On MPCC chief Nana Patole’s claim that Congress will fight all future elections on its own, Pawar said, “Every party has the right to increase its organisation strength. All three constituents have an understanding about it and there are no differences on this count.”

On Monday, the Shiv Sena said it shared the same view that Pawar held about the government lasting five years. “The three constituents of MVA government came together on a common minimum programme. Yes, there are differences between them. But when the Sena was in power with BJP in the state, the differences were more severe. Differences will continue to crop up but we have a mechanism to resolve them,” Raut said.

Last week, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan too had said that the MVA government will complete its full five-year term. “The Congress will not withdraw its support to the government. The MVA will last a full term. When Nana Patole has said is an effort to motivate the party cadre, the CM should not it seriously,” he had told The Indian Express.