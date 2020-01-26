MVA allies will sit together to decide on implementation of CAA: Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh’s comments come hours after Rajasthan became the third state, after Kerala and Punjab, to introduce a resolution seeking to repeal the amended Citizenship Act. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Anil Deshmukh’s comments come hours after Rajasthan became the third state, after Kerala and Punjab, to introduce a resolution seeking to repeal the amended Citizenship Act. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Saturday the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will sit together before taking a decision on implementing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Many in the Congress and the NCP feel that we shouldn’t implement the Act, but we (the MVA allies) will sit together and discuss the issue before arriving at any decision,” Deshmukh said at an event organised by Patrakar Club in Nagpur. Earlier, at a protest rally in Nagpur on January 12, Deshmukh had said that laws might be made by the Central government, but their implementation is solely in the hands of the state government.

His comments come hours after Rajasthan became the third state, after Kerala and Punjab, to introduce a resolution seeking to repeal the amended Citizenship Act.

Deshmukh also said that he had yet to receive any new evidence about the death of special CBI judge B H Loya who had handled the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. “After I took over, many people called me to say that they had evidence in the matter. So far, nobody has come forward. The Supreme Court has already given its verdict in the matter, but we can think about it if anybody comes forward with new facts,” he said.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Shaikh case, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he was visiting the city to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

Referring to the use of drones in warfare in recent times, the Home Minister added, “We need to remain alert about possible security threat by use of drones. We have to think one step ahead of the enemy to thwart its designs. Deshmukh also made a pitch to develop a modern system to counter rising cybercrime incidences in big cities.

