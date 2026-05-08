Two Indian crew members aboard cruise ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak; both asymptomatic for now

According to the WHO, there are eight probable cases of Hantavirus infection on the vessel. (Reuters photo)

At least two Indians are crew members on-board the MV Hondius cruise ship, which is at the centre of the current hantavirus outbreak. “Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols,” said sources from the Union health ministry.

In case they do develop symptoms, they will have to remain in isolation longer, the sources added.

Keeping in mind the situation, a high-level meeting was conducted on Friday with officials from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and the National Focal Point for International Health Regulations — the body that communicates with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in situations of public health emergency – in attendance. The officials assessed the situation and reviewed preparedness measures. Sources said that the health ministry is closely monitoring the situation on-board the cruise ship.