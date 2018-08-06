Shelter home abuse cases: Maneka Gandhi suggests single, large facility run by states and not NGOs

Maneka Gandhi said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking “abuse and misuse” by NGOs. (File) Maneka Gandhi said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking “abuse and misuse” by NGOs. (File)

In the wake of the alleged sexual assault cases of minor girls in shelter homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi has asked states to house women and children in a single large central facility in a bid to prevent “abuse and misuse” by NGOs.

“I have been asking for a scheme where each state should have a single large facility to house all such girls and children which should be run by the state government,” she said in a quote to PTI.

She said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking “abuse and misuse” by NGOs who are running their own shelter homes with grants from the government.

Gandhi also said the ministry is ready to fund states for the construction of these facilities. Gandhi urged MPs to go to institutions in their constituencies and giver her report. “I propose that MPs go to institutions in their constituencies & give me reports. I’ll take immediate action.”

In Muzaffarpur, about 34 minor girls were allegedly sexually abused at the shelter home. An FIR was registered against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO which ran the government-funded shelter home for destitute girls. The second case of sexual assault against girls in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh came to light yesterday when a 10-year-old girl managed to flee from the shelter home and informed them about the plight of the inmates, who were reportedly sexually abused by the couple running the shelter home, after which police conducted a raid and 24 girls were rescued.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App