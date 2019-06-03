Muzzaffarpur shelter home case: SC directs CBI to complete probe in 3 months

The Supreme Court Monday directed the CBI team probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case to complete its investigation within three months, PTI reported. The court has asked the investigating agency to also look into allegations of murder of 11 girls by key accused Brijesh Thakur and his associates.

Advertising

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the CBI to also investigate allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and probe video recordings of the assault on girls at the shelter home.

The bench asked the probe agency to also investigate the role of outsiders who were involved and facilitated sexual assaults of inmates after administering them intoxicants, PTI reported.

The top court had earlier asked the CBI to submit its status report in the matter by today. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the CBI, had told the court that 11 girls are alleged to have been murdered in the Muzaffarpur shelter home and the agency has also recovered bones from a burial ground.

Advertising

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at the NGO-run shelter home. The issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The probe into the case was transferred to the CBI and the agency has chargesheeted 21 people, including Thakur.

The Supreme Court had taken over the monitoring in the case from Patna High Court on September 20, 2018.