Muzzafarpur shelter home case: Delhi court fixes March 18 for framing charges

A Delhi court on Wednesday fixed March 18 for framing of charges in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, after the completion of all arguments against the five accused, passed the order.

The five accused had earlier denied allegations that the CBI levelled against them, saying the institution did not have enough evidence to prosecute them.

Apart from the five, other accused in the case too had denied allegations against them previously.

The chargesheet names 21 people in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court, on February 7, ordered authorities to transfer the case outside Bihar. The case was then transferred to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Delhi’s Saket District Court complex.

The apex court asked the Delhi court to conclude the trial within six months by holding a day-to-day hearing.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar is where several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home.

The case came to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

(With inputs from PTI)