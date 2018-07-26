Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases: CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday ordered to hand over the investigation into the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported news agency PTI.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Principal Secretary (Home) to immediately hand over the case to the CBI,” an official release said according to PTI.

Earlier this week, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan had demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged “mass sexual abuse” where 29 out of 34 minor girls were sexually exploited at a shelter home. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had in response said the government will allow it if the state government recommends it.

Terming the incident “deplorable”, the decision to hand over the case to the CBI was taken to prevent rumor-mongering in the state, it said.

Girls of a government-funded shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur had on Monday alleged that one of their fellow inmates was beaten to death and buried at the premises of the facility, and several were raped. Following the allegation, the Bihar Police had launched a probe and dug up the grounds of the shelter home, but did not find the body.

Ten people have been arrested so far in the case under IPC and POCSO Act. The Medical reports of 29 out of 34 inmates have suggested sexual exploitation, police told the Indian Express. Reports of eight girls are awaited and two did not undergo medical examination because they were ill. Four shelter homes run by the NGO have been closed since a case alleging sexual exploitation was lodged in May.

