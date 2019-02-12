Muzaffarpur shelter home: Nageswara Rao says sorry to SC for transfer of CBI officer

FORMER CBI interim chief M Nageswara Rao and the agency’s Additional Legal Advisor S Bhasuran on Monday tendered their “unconditional” apology to the Supreme Court for the transfer of Joint Director A K Sharma, who was probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse cases.

In an affidavit, Rao said he had “not wilfully violated the orders of this Hon’ble court as I cannot even dream of violating or circumventing the order of this Hon’ble court…”

Rao said he “admits” that in view of the court’s earlier orders, he “ought not to have agreed with the legal advice for relieving Mr A K Sharma even on his promotion without prior approval” of the court.

“I unhesitatingly accept my mistake and tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology,” he said. He submitted he did not have any “deliberate or disobedient intent” and it was “never my intention to undermine the majesty” of the court.

On February 7, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi came down heavily on Rao and Bhasuran for transferring Sharma despite orders not to do so, ordering them to appear before it on February 12. The court said they had “committed contempt of court”.

Bhasuran, in his affidavit, said: “…on account of the pressure of work, there was a lapse and error of judgment on my part as I did not correctly appreciate the purport of the orders of this Hon’ble Court.”