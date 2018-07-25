Muzaffarpur shelter home: Medical reports of 29 inmates suggest sexual abuse, says police

Police dig up the ground at the shelter home Monday. (PTI Photo/File) Police dig up the ground at the shelter home Monday. (PTI Photo/File)

Medical reports of 29 out of 34 inmates of a short stay home for minor girls in Muzaffarpur, which came under the lens following allegations of “mass sexual abuse”, has suggested sexual exploitation, police said. Reports of eight girls are awaited and two did not undergo medical examination because they were ill, police said.

Police, meanwhile, have not found evidence of a girl buried on the combined premises of NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti and Hindi daily Pratah Kamal, as was alleged by three inmates.

Under attack from Opposition over the case, CM Nitish Kumar Tuesday met state DGP and home secretary in this regard.

Four shelter homes run by the NGO have been closed since a case alleging sexual exploitation was lodged in May and 10 people were arrested under IPC and POCSO Act. Among the arrested is prime accused, Brajesh Thakur. He is alleged to be the NGO’s owner even though local sources said the NGO is registered in a staffer’s name. Thakur’s son Rahul Anand is editor of Pratah Kamal and the NGO is shown to have rented two floors above the newspaper’s office.

A police team Tuesday visited the NGO’s office at Sahu Road where ground was dug up Monday on directions of a POCSO court. The order came after three inmates alleged that a girl was killed when she resisted a sexual abuse bid and buried on the premises.

Town DSP Mukul Ranjan said medical reports of 29 of 34 girls received so far suggested sexual exploitation. “We are waiting for reports of eight more girls.”

Investigating officer Jyoti Kumari said, “At least 25 out of 30 girls have said they faced violence. At least four identified Thakur (for sexual assault) and two-three girls made similar charges against Children Welfare Committee member Vikas Kumar and district children protection officer Ravi Roshan — both are in jail.”

SSP Harpreet Kaur said, “We have named 11 people so far.”

Prema Shah, member of Bihar Children Rights Protection Commission, said, “We visited the home last December and found that the conditions were unhygienic. We had recommended that the girls be shifted to another shelter, but the girls did not agree.”

Nikita Anand, daughter of prime accused Thakur said, “Just because reports say sexual intercourse cannot be ruled out, it does not mean they were sexually assaulted here. Most girls were brought to us from red light areas and no medical test was conducted before police handed them over. The reports do not confirm rape.” She said Thakur had been a “victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy”.

Raised in Parliament

New Delhi: The sexual abuse at a short stay home in Muzaffarpur was discussed in Parliament Tuesday. In Lok Sabha, Congress’s Ranjeet Ranjan demanded a CBI probe. Home Minister Rajnath Singh replied that if Bihar government asks for a CBI probe, the Centre would consider. In Rajya Sabha, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha raised the issue. — ENS

