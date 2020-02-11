Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

Bihar has over 100 shelters for women and girls Bihar has over 100 shelters for women and girls

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, reported PTI. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.

On January 20, the court had convicted Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People’s Party (BPP) ticket, of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC).

(With inputs from PTI)

