Rahul Gandhi on Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Story of ‘ashwasan, susashan babus’

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the rape of minor girls at Bihar shelter homes is a story of the one who assures and the one who vows to give good governance.

While referring to a news report, the Congress leader tweeted, “Story of ashwasan babu (the one who assures) and susashan babu (the one who vows good governance)… We have heard that the one elected (Modi) has merely given a slogan of beti bachao (save the girl child).”

The ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ (save the girl child, educate the girl child) is a slogan of the NDA government, while Nitish Kumar is often referred to as ‘sushasan babu’, for his good governance plank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the alleged abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in the state’s Muzaffarpur district, PTI reported. It has been alleged that the girls residing at Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur were exploited mentally, physically and sexually.

The incident came to light after the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. According to the audit report, several girls complained of sexual assault at the homes.

While the NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted, the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.

Women staff members of the shelter home and Brajesh Thakur, who ran the NGO, were among those who were arrested by the local police.

