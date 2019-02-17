Muzaffarpur shelter home case: POCSO court asks CBI to record statement of accused doctor

Muzaffarpur POCSO court on Saturday directed CBI to record statement of an accused doctor in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case and also look into allegations made by him against several senior government officials including CM Nitish Kumar for not “monitoring periodic government reports, especially by Child Working Committee, on functioning of Muzaffarpur shelter home”.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, appearing for Dr. Ashwini Kumar, said in the petition before the POCSO court that CBI, who had taken Dr Kumar’s statement, did not present it before the court and the chargesheet was filed without incorporating the statement. Hearing the petition, Muzaffarpur POCSO court in-charge justice Manoj Kumar, directed CBI to look into the prayers of the petitioner. “Our main prayer before the court was to record statement of Dr Ashwini Kumar before judicial magistrate under section 164 of CrPC. Even though CBI had questioned the doctor, his version was not produced before the court and the chargesheet was filed. The doctor had told the CBI about periodic reports being submitted by then senior government officials from Muzaffarpur district administration and social welfare department,” Ojha told The Indian Express.

Ojha said Dr Kumar had told CBI if the “case would be probed throughly, many officials from the top to bottom could face action”.