Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Nitish Kumar should apologise to daughters of Bihar, says RJD

On a day a Delhi court convicted 19 people in the Muzaffarpur shelter case, the RJD demanded that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “apologise to daughters of Bihar for not being able to protect the girls in shelter homes”.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, “Now that the court verdict has come, CM Nitish Kumar should apologise to daughters of Bihar for not being able to protect the shelter home girls.”

Raising questions on the probe, Tejashwi said: “I wonder why the CBI had not been able to trace some other accused such as ‘mucchwale uncle’ and ‘tondwale uncle’ named in the course of the Muzaffarpur police investigation.”

Former CM Rabri Devi asked, “Why was no case made against then social welfare minister Manju Verma during whose tenure all the discrepancies surfaced?”

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said due legal process had been followed and the case had come to a logical conclusion. He said there must not be politics over the court judgment.

Additional chief secretary, social welfare department, Atul Prasad said, “We have taken action against some officials involved in shelter home cases.”

The family members of Brajesh Thakur, the shelter home owner, are in Delhi to explore legal options. Thakur’s relative Manoj Kumar said, “The family has been waiting for the quantum of punishment to explore more options.”

