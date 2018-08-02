Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Nitish govt trying to shield accused, will hold nationwide strike on Aug 4, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Source: Twitter/ANI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has accused the Bihar government of shielding the accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case after a photo of its owner Brajesh Thakur being felicitated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emerged.

“Photos of top leaders honoring the accused (Brijesh Thakur) corroborate that several senior leaders are involved in this case and CM Nitish Kumar is trying to shield them. Probe was delayed deliberately to manipulate evidence,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav, however, appeared on backfoot when asked about an old picture of Thakur with his father Lalu Yadav. “The photo in question dates back to 1990s. Brijesh Thakur seems to be a reporter then. He didn’t even have an NGO. They’re just trying to divert attention by highlighting this photo,” said Yadav.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar also said that his party will organise a nationwide strike against the shelter home case on August 4. “RJD will hold a strike in Bihar and across the country, including at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on 4th August to seek answers from CM Nitish Kumar on Muzaffarpur shelter home case and several other crimes in the state,” said Yadav.

Earlier in the day, expressing concern over the identity of victims in the case being revealed by the media, the Supreme Court directed them not to publish any images or videos of the victims, even in blurred or morphed form. The SC also barred the media from conducting any interviews with the minor victims. The apex court also issued notices to the Bihar government and the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry.

The development comes at a time when the Opposition has mounted its criticism against the Nitish Kumar-led government over reports of physical abuse and sexual exploitation at short stay homes and shelters. In a report to the state government in April, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) claimed sexual exploitation of inmates at a number of short stay homes in the state.

