Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Man identified as ‘head sir’ by inmates is child welfare panel chief, say cops

Police have identified “head sir”, who had been mentioned by some of the inmates of the short stay home in Muzaffarpur as one of the men allegedly involved in sexually abusing them, as the absconding chairperson of the district Child Welfare Committee Dilip Kumar Verma.

Verma, said local sources, is a local resident who rose to the position from being a small-time social worker.

The police have filed a chargesheet against 10 people, who were arrested earlier. They have also initiated a process of declaring Verma a proclaimed offender. The state government has recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

A senior police officer said, “We have identified ‘head sir’ on the basis of photographs. Absconding Dilip Kumar Verma is the ‘head sir’ being mentioned by some girls in their statements. A girl said the ‘head sir’ would hit her with an iron rod on her private part.”

Town DSP Mukul Kumar Ranjan’s supervision report has said the inmates at the shelter for minor girls would be “drugged, beaten and made to first sleep with women staffers, who would later take them to other rooms”. Several girls have complained of sexual exploitation affer being drugged.

According to sources, Verma originally belonged to Karja Anant village and had moved to Muzaffarpur town 20 years ago. He came in contact with Brajesh Thakur several years ago.

Town DSP Ranjan said, “We have conducted raids at several locations. We have now initiated the process of declaring him a proclaimed offender.”

