Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Complete probe on 11 girls’ deaths, file report by June 3, SC tells CBI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to complete the investigation in the alleged murder of 11 girls who were inmates of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and file a status report by June 3.

Advertising

“Office to list the matter on 3rd June, 2019, before the Vacation Bench of this Court. In the meantime, the ongoing investigation, as stated in the reply of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), be completed and all necessary actions in accordance with law, including filing of status report before this Court, be also completed. It will be open to the accused, if so advised, to file an application for being impleaded as a party,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta ordered.

Appearing for the probe agency, Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench that 11 girl inmates of the shelter home were suspected to have have been killed and that sleuths had recovered bones from a burial ground.

He added that 35 girls who were living in the home had identical names, because of which the CBI would need more time to probe. The AG stated that the agency would not be able to complete the probe by June 3.

Advertising

The alleged abuse and rape of the girls living the shelter home run by key accused in the case Brajesh Thakur had come to light following an audit report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The probe was transferred to the CBI and the agency charge sheeted 21 people, including Thakur.

Denying allegations that it was not filing murder charges against Thakur and others in the case, the CBI had earlier told the court in an affidavit that it was still investigating the allegations that they had killed 11 girls.

The CBI stated: “From the statements of victims recorded by IOs (investigating officers) and NIMHANS team, names of 11 girls emerged, who were said to be allegedly murdered by the accused Brajesh Thakur and his associates…These allegations are being duly investigated…”