Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI files chargesheet against all accused under POCSO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday filed a chargesheet against all the accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case under the POCSO Act, ANI reported. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned the son and wife of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, on December 24 and December 26 respectively.

The case pertains to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of minor girls residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur. Under immense pressure from the opposition, the Bihar government had referred the matter to the CBI. “It is alleged that officials/employees of Girl’s Children Home run by Seva Sankalp Evam Vikash Samiti used to mentality, physically and sexually exploit girl children residing at the said home,” a CBI spokesperson had then said.

The matter had come to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

Early this month, a court in Patna rejected the bail plea of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, another accused in the case. The CBI had raided her premises in connection with the case and both Verma, and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma were named as accused in the FIR lodged by the Cheria Bariarpur police. Verma had resigned from her post following allegations.

(Inputs from PTI)